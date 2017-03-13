Volunteer of the week: Experience Cor...

Volunteer of the week: Experience Corps Marina s John Settano

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Agency: Experience Corps Marin volunteers work with struggling readers in kindergarten to third-grade classrooms in Novato and San Rafael. Volunteers are older than 50. Experience Corps provides training and on-site support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) 10 hr lkerr 32
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10) Mar 5 Stfu 2
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09) Mar 1 marie 123
Rich to Pay For Everything Feb 25 mom s breath a wo... 1
Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K Feb 23 DeeCee Watchink 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC