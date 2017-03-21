Trump budget would inflict heavy cost on Marin
Although details are sketchy, the Trump administration's federal budget, if enacted, would cost the county millions of dollars in lost funding, Marin officials said. What is being referred to as President Donald Trump's “skinny budget” would impose cuts of 10 percent to 12 percent on virtually every federal agency to compensate for $54 billion in higher spending on national defense.
