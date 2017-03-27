San Rafael peeping suspect accused of recording woman in fitting room
A Novato man with a history of peeping was charged with using cellphone camera to record a woman in a store fitting room in San Rafael. Uriel Arturo Damian Moldonado, 24, was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of burglary and disorderly conduct.
