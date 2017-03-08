Reynoso vs. Valenzuela For WBC Silver Title on April 1

On Saturday, April 1, at the Arena Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mxico, promoters Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento, and Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing will team up to present a night of world-class boxing, televised live on TyC Sports of Argentina. As part of TyC's ongoing 25th anniversary celebration of boxing shows, this exciting event will feature a 10-round battle for the WBC Silver Latino Super Bantamweight Championship between Buenos Aires, Argentina's Roman Ruben Reynoso and Sonora, Mexico's Christian "Molacho" Valenzuela .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.