Reynoso vs. Valenzuela For WBC Silver Title on April 1
On Saturday, April 1, at the Arena Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mxico, promoters Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento, and Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing will team up to present a night of world-class boxing, televised live on TyC Sports of Argentina. As part of TyC's ongoing 25th anniversary celebration of boxing shows, this exciting event will feature a 10-round battle for the WBC Silver Latino Super Bantamweight Championship between Buenos Aires, Argentina's Roman Ruben Reynoso and Sonora, Mexico's Christian "Molacho" Valenzuela .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10)
|Mar 5
|Stfu
|2
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09)
|Mar 1
|marie
|123
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Feb 25
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC