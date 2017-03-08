Religion briefs for the week of March 11 through 18, 2017
Lenten Day of Recollection: is at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dave Pettingell at St. Raphael Parish at 1104 Fifth Ave. in San Rafael.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10)
|Mar 5
|Stfu
|2
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09)
|Mar 1
|marie
|123
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Feb 25
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC