Overturned truck in Marinwood slows Highway 101 commute Wednesday morning
An overturned utility truck in the carpool lane of southbound Highway 101 slowed commute traffic in San Rafael and Novato on Wednesday morning. The wreck, which was reported on the California Highway Patrol incident website at approximately 6:30 a.m., happened near the Lucas Valley exit in Marinwood.
