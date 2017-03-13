Online dashboard gives parents new tool to measure Marin school performance
Parents now have a new way to track school performance using the California School Dashboard , a new tool unveiled Wednesday by state education officials. The dashboard replaces the Academic Performance Index, which was based solely on test scores.
