NTC Stages the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth Musical COMPANY
Novato Theater Company continues its successful 2016- 2017 season with the musical comedy, Company, with book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim . The show was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince .
