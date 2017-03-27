Novatoa s Hill Recreation Area redesi...

Novatoa s Hill Recreation Area redesign project receives council support

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Erin Schrode unfurls a campaign banner at her home in Mill Valley. She ran against Rep. Jared Huffman in the June 2016 primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Wed BurnedOut 58
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... Mar 25 ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Mar 25 Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC