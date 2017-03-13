Novato residents concerned about zoning changes near downtown

Neighborhood character, an influx of people and a crunch on street parking are among concerns in a neighborhood near Novato's downtown, where plans are being proposed to streamline zoning. Residents turned out Thursday to a city workshop to push back against a pitch for a more “traditional” zoning in the area city officials said contains a “hodgepodge” of styles, scales and structures.

