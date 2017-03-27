Novato Planning Commission to hear Northwest Quad zoning changes
The Novato Planning Commission on Monday will review a proposal to bring a more traditional zoning code to the city's Northwest Quadrant neighborhood, north of downtown. The proposal for the area between First and Seventh streets and Grant Avenue and Carmel Drive calls for a form-based code approach, a planning system that defines conventional elements such as orienting buildings facing the street and placing parking in back.
