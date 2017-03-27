Novato council to review Hill Road recreation plan
Novato's City Council on Tuesday will consider a conceptual design and funding strategy for the Hill Road recreation master plan. Council members will review a design scheme that could bring up to $8 million in improvements to the open field adjacent to Margaret Todd Senior Center.
