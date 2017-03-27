Novato council to review Hill Road re...

Novato council to review Hill Road recreation plan

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Novato's City Council on Tuesday will consider a conceptual design and funding strategy for the Hill Road recreation master plan. Council members will review a design scheme that could bring up to $8 million in improvements to the open field adjacent to Margaret Todd Senior Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... Sat ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Mar 25 Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC