Novato apartment residents out in the cold after a heating unit catches fire
More than 20 residents of a Novato apartment complex were out in the cold for about 40 minutes in the middle of the night early Friday after a fire broke out in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof the building. Residents were evacuated shortly after midnight while firefighters climbed onto the roof of the complex in the 400 block of Alameda del Prado and doused the flames, which were confined to the unit, said Novato Fire Public Information Officer Sandy Wargo.
