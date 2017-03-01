Novato apartment residents out in the...

Novato apartment residents out in the cold after a heating unit catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

More than 20 residents of a Novato apartment complex were out in the cold for about 40 minutes in the middle of the night early Friday after a fire broke out in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof the building. Residents were evacuated shortly after midnight while firefighters climbed onto the roof of the complex in the 400 block of Alameda del Prado and doused the flames, which were confined to the unit, said Novato Fire Public Information Officer Sandy Wargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Russians In Government Fri Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09) Mar 1 marie 123
Rich to Pay For Everything Feb 25 mom s breath a wo... 1
Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K Feb 23 DeeCee Watchink 1
News The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve... Feb 21 Grandmother Bee 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
Trump Statue Unwrapped Feb 21 That s True 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC