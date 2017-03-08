Message to immigrants from the Marin ...

Message to immigrants from the Marin County Sheriff's Office

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Point Reyes Light

Recent announcements by President Donald Trump and directives issued by the Department of Homeland Security have raised questions about what role local law enforcement will play in enforcing national immigration policy. Within our immigrant communities, those policies have created significant fear and anxiety, so I thought it is important to explain just how the Marin County Sheriff's Office interacts with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10) Mar 5 Stfu 2
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09) Mar 1 marie 123
Rich to Pay For Everything Feb 25 mom s breath a wo... 1
Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K Feb 23 DeeCee Watchink 1
News The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve... Feb 21 Grandmother Bee 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC