Marin unemployment rate 3.2 percent in January

Marin County's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in January, making Marin the county with the second-lowest rate in the state, according to the state Employment Development Department. Marin's jobless rate was down from a revised 2.9 percent in December, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.3 percent.

