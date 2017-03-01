Marin unemployment rate 3.2 percent in January
Marin County's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in January, making Marin the county with the second-lowest rate in the state, according to the state Employment Development Department. Marin's jobless rate was down from a revised 2.9 percent in December, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.3 percent.
