Marin school districts hit with higher pension contributions
As Aaron Fix negotiates a new contract for Novato teachers, he faces two obstacles: Less income from the state and rapidly escalating pension contributions. “CalSTRS is eating up more,” said Fix, the president of the Novato Federation of Teachers, referring to the California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|Stfu
|2
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09)
|Mar 1
|marie
|123
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Feb 25
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC