Marin judge rejects delay in Novato homicide case
A defense move to delay a complex gang-related Novato murder case until 2018 was rejected by a Marin judge on Wednesday. Instead, Judge Andrew Sweet set the preliminary examination of the evidence for Aug. 21 in the slaying of Edwin Ramirez Guerra, 17, a student at Novato High School.
