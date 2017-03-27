Marin IJ Editorial: Extending carpool hours will not help 101 mess
The change, it says, will enhance the lanes as a free-moving reward for those who carpool or ride public transit. The carpool lanes are from 6 to 8:30 a.m. during the weekday commute, and MTC is proposing they be extended to 10 a.m. During the afternoon commute, MTC is proposing the lanes start earlier, at 3 p.m., running until 7 p.m. The objective is to reduce the number of cars in the commute by creating an enticing time-saving advantage in carpooling to taking the bus.
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|19 min
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
