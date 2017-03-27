Marin ex-deputy who shot man had prio...

Marin ex-deputy who shot man had prior trouble, documents show

Wednesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The Marin County Sheriff's Office fired Evan Kubota after he shot a fleeing suspect in Marin City, but he was restored to a desk job by the Marin County Personnel Commission. A former Marin sheriff's deputy who fired 16 shots at a fleeing suspect in 2013 - wounding the suspect, inflaming racial tensions in Marin City and costing the county a legal settlement of nearly $600,000 - had a record of disciplinary problems before and after the shooting, according to newly released documents.

