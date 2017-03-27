Marin emergency radio update calls for new antenna sites
The Marin Emergency Radio Authority's proposed system update would add new transmission towers in Sausalito, Muir Beach, Tomales, Marshall and Novato. Plans for the county's new public safety radio system are calling for five new antenna sites while jettisoning some existing locations.
