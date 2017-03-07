In Your Town for March 7, 2017
The history of silent films made in San Rafael will be discussed from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Corte Madera Library. Laurie Thompson, the county librarian who manages the Anne T. Kent California Room at the Marin County Civic Center, will discuss the California Motion Picture Corp. silent film studio, which shot films in Marin and throughout Northern California.
