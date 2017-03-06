In Your Town for March 6, 2017
The upcoming meeting of the Corte Madera Planning Commission will include a study session on the proposed mixed-used project at 41 Tamal Vista Blvd. The commission is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Town Hall. In other business, the commission will hold hearings on residential remodeling projects at 159 Prince Royal Drive and 323 Sausalito St. The Marin office of the California Highway Patrol will hold a “coffee with a cop” event on March 11 in Novato.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mon
|Fabio
|5
|Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10)
|Mar 5
|Stfu
|2
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09)
|Mar 1
|marie
|123
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Feb 25
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC