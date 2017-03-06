In Your Town for March 6, 2017

The upcoming meeting of the Corte Madera Planning Commission will include a study session on the proposed mixed-used project at 41 Tamal Vista Blvd. The commission is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Town Hall. In other business, the commission will hold hearings on residential remodeling projects at 159 Prince Royal Drive and 323 Sausalito St. The Marin office of the California Highway Patrol will hold a “coffee with a cop” event on March 11 in Novato.

