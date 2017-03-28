In Your Town for March 28, 2017

Four Tamalpais High School students recently won the James Madison Freedom of Information Award from the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists. Students Jack Simpson, Abby James, Kallie Hukari and Daniel Law from the school were cited for a “solid, well-edited and well-filmed story of the unequal treatment” of Bayside/Martin Luther King Jr. Academy in Marin City.

