In your town for March 2, 2017

The Marin Communications Forum will present a session, “Caring for Kids in Turbulent Times,” from 9 to 11:45 a.m. March 13 at San Rafael's Embassy Suites Hotel. The free event will include opening remarks by Doctora Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne, with introductions from Amy Reisch, executive director of First 5 Marin, and Mary Jane Burke, Marin County superintendent of schools.

