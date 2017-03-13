George Russell: Novato set to hire su...

George Russell: Novato set to hire sustainability chief

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The city of Novato will add a staff member dedicated to environmental sustainability. The council on March 7 voted unanimously to budget up to $120,000, including salary, benefits and a program budget, for a full-time sustainability coordinator.

