Expanded carpool lanes hours could co...

Expanded carpool lanes hours could come to Marin this year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SAN FRANCISCO >> Carpool lane hours could be extended in Marin as soon as this year to allow for better flow of traffic for commuters sharing rides and buses. In Marin, the carpool lane going northbound on Highway 101 in the evening between the Richardson Bay Bridge and Interstate 580 is considered “extremely degraded” by federal standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... 17 hr ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Sat Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC