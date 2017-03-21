Disneyland got her magic touch

Disneyland fans and garden lovers alike are in for a treat on May 13, when the Walt Disney Family Museum opens its doors for a presentation by two landscape architects - Kelly Comras and Julie Bush - who will share their insight into Disneyland's landscaping and Ruth Shellhorn, the woman who influenced its design. Before there was a magical kingdom in Anaheim called Disneyland, there was Shellhorn, a revered mid-century landscape architect working in Southern California.

