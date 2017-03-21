Disneyland got her magic touch
Disneyland fans and garden lovers alike are in for a treat on May 13, when the Walt Disney Family Museum opens its doors for a presentation by two landscape architects - Kelly Comras and Julie Bush - who will share their insight into Disneyland's landscaping and Ruth Shellhorn, the woman who influenced its design. Before there was a magical kingdom in Anaheim called Disneyland, there was Shellhorn, a revered mid-century landscape architect working in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 19
|Monica
|2,655
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10)
|Mar 5
|Stfu
|2
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC