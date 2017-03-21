Disneyland got her magic touch

Disneyland got her magic touch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Disneyland fans and garden lovers alike are in for a treat on May 13, when the Walt Disney Family Museum opens its doors for a presentation by two landscape architects - Kelly Comras and Julie Bush - who will share their insight into Disneyland's landscaping and Ruth Shellhorn, the woman who influenced its design. Before there was a magical kingdom in Anaheim called Disneyland, there was Shellhorn, a revered mid-century landscape architect working in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) 14 hr marco a rivera 3
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 19 Monica 2,655
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
Hells angels have always put down Asian people ... (Jan '10) Mar 5 Stfu 2
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC