Bay Area's rising young female vocali...

Bay Area's rising young female vocalists network their way to success

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

With the music industry in disarray and record labels unable or unwilling to nurture new artists, young singers need to stick together these days. San Jose-raised Jackie Gage and Novato-reared Lilan Kane met at the Sound Room in Oakland three years ago during an event presented by Jazz Search West - its annual talent contest for singers and instrumentalists, produced by the organization Living Jazz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) 19 min BurnedOut 58
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... Mar 25 ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Mar 25 Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC