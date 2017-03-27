Aging healthy workshops offered at Novato senior center

Seniors will have a chance to learn about staying physically and mentally fit, aging safely at home, planning for end of life and exploring assistive programs at workshops coming up at Novato's Margaret Todd Senior Center. “Make a plan to age healthy,” a series of four workshops, will be held April 5, April 26, May 24 and May 31 at the center, sponsored by the Episcopal Senior Communities/Novato Independent Elders Program.

