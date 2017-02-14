Work begins on projects funded by $265 million COM bond
Bulldozers will be rolling and hammers swinging at the College of Marin's campuses as work begins on projects funded by the $265 million bond voters passed in June. Some of the biggest-ticket items include $51 million for seismic retrofits and upgrades to the student services building at the Kentfield campus and $32 million for seismic retrofits and upgrades to the Kentfield library.
