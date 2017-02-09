Wet weather causing messy traffic conditions
A number of weather-related traffic issues continued to pervade the evening commute as crews continued their work to clear roadways. Among the early morning problems still being worked on by the afternoon were the mudslides that completely shut down Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains for hours on Tuesday, and the closure of two lanes on Interstate 580 in Livermore due to a large pothole .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC