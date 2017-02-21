Two Novato men arrested on suspicion ...

Two Novato men arrested on suspicion of drifting, damaging San Marin Higha s landscaping

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Two Novato men suspected of damaging San Marin High School's lawn by drifting and doing “doughnuts” over it in a vehicle were arrested Thursday, authorities said Saturday. Defacement at the Novato campus was reported to police Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich to Pay For Everything Sat mom s breath a wo... 1
Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K Feb 23 DeeCee Watchink 1
News The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve... Feb 21 Grandmother Bee 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
Trump Statue Unwrapped Feb 21 That s True 1
Trump Wife on Supreme Court? Feb 13 transitioners b4ever 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC