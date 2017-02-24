Two arrested for vandalism act on San Marin High School in Novato

Police arrested two suspects in connection to a vandalism act that took place on a high school campus in Novato, Thursday evening. According to Novato police, 18-year-old Christopher Mullineaux and 20-year-old Tyler Russo were arrested Feb. 23 for extensive damage to San Marin High School on the night of Feb. 20. Officers within the Novato police department responded to the incident on Feb. 21, and discovered grassy areas on campus damaged by a vehicle.

