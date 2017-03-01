Thursday farmers market returns to Civic Center
Courtesy of Rose NewhouseKid chefs and firefighters battle for the best chili during the cook-off Thursday at the Novato Youth Center. The Thursday Marin Farmers Market is returning to its usual location this Thursday at the Marin Civic Center, just in time for the arrival of strawberries and asparagus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|8 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Five suspected gang members arrested in San Rafael (Aug '09)
|Wed
|marie
|123
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Feb 25
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Trump Statue Unwrapped
|Feb 21
|That s True
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC