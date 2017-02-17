San Rafael apartments to be rented to Dominican University students

A cluster of soon-to-be-completed townhomes near the freeway in San Rafael will be rented to Dominican University students in the fall, officials said. The $5.9 million project is comprised of 15 individual, three-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom homes within three buildings at the corner of Mission Avenue and Irwin Street near the northbound entrance to Highway 101.

