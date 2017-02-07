Richmond: Authorities release name of suspect, victim in Feb. 2 homicide
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a double shooting that killed a 21-year-old. In addition, Martin Margarito Jr. has been charged with enhancements for personal use of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC