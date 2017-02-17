Rallies outside of Novato schools support immigrants

More than 40 community members took to Novato schools early Friday to tell immigrant families they are a welcome part of the community. Small groups gathered outside of eight campuses at the start of the school day with signs reading: “All are welcome” and “We are all immigrants.” The purpose of the event was to create a warm and inviting environment for families feeling threatened by reports of the rounding up and deportation of undocumented immigrants, said Jennifer Treppa, a former Novato school board member who helped organize the rallies.

