Race is on to shore up sinking Hwy. 37

Race is on to shore up sinking Hwy. 37

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Caltrans engineers take measurements along the shoulder of Highway 37, east of Novato, as work begins to shore up the roadway on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. A Pacific Coast Drilling Company crew drives a 25-foot steel beam into the ground along Highway 37, east of Novato, as Caltrans works to shore up the roadway on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 1 hr Just a mom 58
Trump Wife on Supreme Court? Feb 13 transitioners b4ever 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Feb 1 Spyder 284
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC