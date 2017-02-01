Public gears up for pot dispensary presentations
A county advisory committee is inviting people to chime in on two proposed medical marijuana dispensaries in West Marin during a public meeting next week, where the applicants will present their proposals. The meeting comes as the county considers banning storefronts for recreational marijuana, which was legalized in California in a voter referendum in November, at least until state regulations are released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a-citizen
|500
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec '16
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC