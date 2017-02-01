Public gears up for pot dispensary pr...

Public gears up for pot dispensary presentations

A county advisory committee is inviting people to chime in on two proposed medical marijuana dispensaries in West Marin during a public meeting next week, where the applicants will present their proposals. The meeting comes as the county considers banning storefronts for recreational marijuana, which was legalized in California in a voter referendum in November, at least until state regulations are released.

