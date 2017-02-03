Novatoa s Stroeh takes helm of Golden Gate Bridge board
Novato's Dietrich Stroeh finds himself as the new president of the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors just as span officials begin work on a major project aimed at saving lives. Stroeh acknowledges when he first arrived on the board in February 1997 - 20 years ago Tuesday - after being appointed by the Marin County Board of Supervisors, he was not a believer in plans to put up a suicide barrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Feb 1
|Spyder
|284
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers
|Jan 26
|dilled dough
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Jan 19
|Jaimie
|3
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec '16
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC