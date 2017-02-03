Novatoa s Stroeh takes helm of Golden Gate Bridge board

Novato's Dietrich Stroeh finds himself as the new president of the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors just as span officials begin work on a major project aimed at saving lives. Stroeh acknowledges when he first arrived on the board in February 1997 - 20 years ago Tuesday - after being appointed by the Marin County Board of Supervisors, he was not a believer in plans to put up a suicide barrier.

