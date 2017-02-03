Novato, West Marin garbage hauler fra...

Novato, West Marin garbage hauler franchises sold

Marin waste management officials expect the sale of a major North Bay garbage hauler to have little effect on services in Novato and West Marin where the company holds franchises. Late last month, the Santa Rosa-based Ratto Group agreed to sell off its waste and recycling operations to Recology, a San Francisco company.

