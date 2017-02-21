Novato police arrest San Rafael woman...

Novato police arrest San Rafael woman on auto-theft allegation

The incident occurred Monday at America's Best Value Inn on Redwood Boulevard, where an unoccupied stolen car was detected by a license plate reading device in a Novato police patrol vehicle. The driver was identified as Mary Katharine Ripple, 39, of San Rafael.

