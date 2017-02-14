Novato murder defendanta s case sent to juvenile court
A teenager who was charged as an adult in a Novato murder investigation last year has had his case moved to juvenile court, at least temporarily. Juan Carlos Martinez Henriquez was 17 years old when he was charged with the gang-related murder of Edwin Guerra, a classmate at Novato High School, last May. Martinez Henriquez is also charged with the attempted murder of another classmate, Llefferson Diaz.
