Novato barber has history of serving military members
Since migrating from Yokosuka, Japan, to San Diego in 1982, the 67-year-old has built a career centered largely around cutting the hair of servicemen. For the last 23 years, Carver, of Novato, has been a barber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich to Pay For Everything
|Sat
|mom s breath a wo...
|1
|Fine-Tooned-Maschine Runs O K
|Feb 23
|DeeCee Watchink
|1
|The Latest: Evacuation order remains after leve...
|Feb 21
|Grandmother Bee
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Trump Statue Unwrapped
|Feb 21
|That s True
|1
|Trump Wife on Supreme Court?
|Feb 13
|transitioners b4ever
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC