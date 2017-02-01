North Marin grills West Marin's sole ...

North Marin grills West Marin's sole candidate for seat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Point Reyes Light

That was a key question at a Tuesday night board meeting where a roster of six candidates hoping to finish Dennis Rodoni's term was whittled down to two. But not before a tense exchange involving one board member who was adamant that a new director be familiar with Novato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Wed Spyder 284
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed a-citizen 500
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec '16 vah gyna nooozy 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC