Mill Valley extends ban on recreational pot businesses
The council voted unanimously on Monday to lengthen a 45-day urgency ordinance banning recreational marijuana activity and medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits, an ordinance approved last month that now expires next January. The extension will allow city officials to study issues surrounding commercial marijuana sales as well as provide time for state legislatures to develop its licensing and registration process, said Vin Smith, city planning director.
