Mark Wheetley accepts new job as Fortuna city manager
Fortuna Mayor Sue Long announced at the annual State of the City Breakfast Thursday morning that Arcata City Councilman Mark Wheetley will be taking over as Fortuna's new city manager. According to Long, the Fortuna City Council is still working on some of the logistics for a firm start date, but Wheetley, who is currently serving his fourth term on the Arcata City Council, said he expects to begin his new position in April.
