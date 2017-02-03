Marin relaxes legal ultimatum over Si...

Marin relaxes legal ultimatum over Silveira property

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

It appears the county of Marin blinked first in its standoff with the family that owns one of the largest parcels of undeveloped land left in Marin. The county has extended a “tolling” agreement with the Silveira family that prevents the statute of limitations from expiring on its right to sue over the Marin Countywide Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 22 hr Robin 15
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Feb 1 Spyder 284
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 1 a-citizen 500
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marin County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC