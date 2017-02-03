Marin relaxes legal ultimatum over Silveira property
It appears the county of Marin blinked first in its standoff with the family that owns one of the largest parcels of undeveloped land left in Marin. The county has extended a “tolling” agreement with the Silveira family that prevents the statute of limitations from expiring on its right to sue over the Marin Countywide Plan.
