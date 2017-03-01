Marin rains on a record pace

Marin rains on a record pace

In some rain-challenged years, it has been March that has swept in to deliver last-minute seasonal rains to buoy Marin's reservoirs, the so-called “miracle March.” Such was the case in 2005 and 2006, and more recently in 2011 and 2012. The year 2017 does not need that type of help.

