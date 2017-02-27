Marin LGBT nonprofit offers series on...

Marin LGBT nonprofit offers series on aging

When Jerry Schmitz attended the San Rafael Spahr Center's first LGBT seniors discussion, he went with no real motivation but to check it out. Not far in, he began feeling in tune with his feelings and a past he never confronted, which included losing longtime partners to AIDS.

